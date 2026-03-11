Politics America ted cruz tucker carlson

Ted Cruz called Tucker Carlson the most ‘dangerous demagogue’ in America and it somehow made every side of the political aisle angry

Saul Hutson. Updated March 11th, 2026

Turns out Ted Cruz has even less time for conservative pundit-in-chief Tucker Carlson than we already thought, branding him ‘the most dangerous demagogue’ in America right now.

Cruz was speaking at an antisemitism symposium in Washington on Wednesday and days after Carlson suggested Cruz was a ‘dumbo’ for trusting Isralie military intelligence.

It was lost on no-one of course that both Cruz and Carlson are potential 2028 presidential candidates – assuming Trump can be prized out of the White House and the world hasn’t ended.

It prompted no end of comment as you might imagine and we’re read them all – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to.

Source: Twitter @cspan