Ted Cruz called Tucker Carlson the most ‘dangerous demagogue’ in America and it somehow made every side of the political aisle angry

Politics America ted cruz tucker carlson

Turns out Ted Cruz has even less time for conservative pundit-in-chief Tucker Carlson than we already thought, branding him ‘the most dangerous demagogue’ in America right now.

Cruz was speaking at an antisemitism symposium in Washington on Wednesday and days after Carlson suggested Cruz was a ‘dumbo’ for trusting Isralie military intelligence.

.@SenTedCruz: "I believe Tucker Carlson is the single most dangerous demagogue in this country." pic.twitter.com/Am1wGmW5fa — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2026

It was lost on no-one of course that both Cruz and Carlson are potential 2028 presidential candidates – assuming Trump can be prized out of the White House and the world hasn’t ended.

It prompted no end of comment as you might imagine and we’re read them all – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to.

1.

Important step in Cruz's future endorsement of Carlson's 2032 presidential candidacy. https://t.co/F5tVcTpx2b — Sam Rosenfeld (@sam_rosenfeld) March 10, 2026

2.

Ted is an imbecile — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) March 10, 2026

3.

Almost, Ted. The most dangerous demagogue is the guy who called your wife ugly and said your dad killed JFK. https://t.co/F6ckhkxZe4 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) March 10, 2026

4.

Tucker exposed Traitor Ted Cruz and he’s been bitching ever since We do not need elected representatives like him. https://t.co/6doSW9Tpxb — 🇺🇸DunkNastee (@DunkNastee) March 10, 2026

5.

6.

Didn't take Republicans long to turn on Tucker Carlson. Thinking for yourself is not allowed in the Republican party. Therefore he had to become the enemy. — Ronan K 🌻🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@vortexEire) March 10, 2026

7.

Bookmarking this for when he endorses Carlson in 2028 https://t.co/2zRnEa8AIF — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 11, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump ‘spent $5 billion’ on the first two days of its war on Iran and Americans simply can’t get their head round it

Source: Twitter @cspan