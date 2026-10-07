Politics donald trump gold star families white house
Donald Trump met grieving families of fallen US military and turned it into a White House helipad photo op and precisely zero people were surprised – 17 scathing takedowns
Of all the words one can use to describe Donald Trump, classy wouldn’t make the list.
Every public appearance the President makes reveals a new character flaw and his latest faux pas involved families of dead military members killed in combat.
Trump brought grieving family members to the White House. Great idea. It all fell to pieces after that, though.
Rather than console the families, Trump paraded them around in front of the assembled media and used the opportunity to brag about the various construction projects he’s unleashed on the White House.
Trump on his meeting with Gold Star families: "I invited them out to check out the new helipad, check out the new ballroom, and check out the new helicopter" https://t.co/c8w5IF0vPU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2026
It was as classless as it gets and it was pure Trump. The replies flooded in calling the President out for his sociopathic lack of empathy.