Donald Trump met grieving families of fallen US military and turned it into a White House helipad photo op and precisely zero people were surprised – 17 scathing takedowns

Politics donald trump gold star families white house

Of all the words one can use to describe Donald Trump, classy wouldn’t make the list.

Every public appearance the President makes reveals a new character flaw and his latest faux pas involved families of dead military members killed in combat.

Trump brought grieving family members to the White House. Great idea. It all fell to pieces after that, though.

Rather than console the families, Trump paraded them around in front of the assembled media and used the opportunity to brag about the various construction projects he’s unleashed on the White House.

Trump on his meeting with Gold Star families: "I invited them out to check out the new helipad, check out the new ballroom, and check out the new helicopter" https://t.co/c8w5IF0vPU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2026

It was as classless as it gets and it was pure Trump. The replies flooded in calling the President out for his sociopathic lack of empathy.

1. I’m sorry your loved one died serving this country, look at this ballroom I’m building as a shrine to myself. Yep. That tracks. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 6, 2026

2. Sure your children died in an unnecessary war but look at this awesome helipad. https://t.co/giq6B9CHO2 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 6, 2026

3. Trump comforts grieving families by telling them their kids died for a helipad and a ballroom? https://t.co/i8PCoXjO2s — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 6, 2026

4. Nothing says “we honor your sacrifice” like a guided tour of the construction site and a chance to admire the new granite.

“Sorry about your son. Have you seen the helipad? It’s award-winning. Also the ballroom is going to have a drone port. Anyway, the helicopter’s right over… — Roland (@roland58033) October 6, 2026

5. Show them the reflecting pool. — Mason (@masonisonx) October 6, 2026

6. This is tone deaf.

But I can't expect much from someone who calls those who gave their lives "suckers and losers". — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 6, 2026