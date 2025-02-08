News donald trump elon musk

Elon Musk said he loves Donald Trump “as much as a straight man can love another man” – 17 very manly reactions, none of that funny business

Poke Reporter. Updated February 8th, 2025

Time to check in on the world’s strangest work relationship/bromance.

Elon Musk felt the need on Friday night to salute his new best pal, declaring just how he feels about President Donald Trump.

Of course, Elon’s effusive tweet will have had nothing to do with Time magazine earlier in the day releasing a new cover depicting Musk as the real president sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office – an image that everyone agrees is likely to make Trump very mad.

It was also the day Musk was pictured in the Oval Office wearing an oversized MAGA hat for…reasons.

(Seriously, that’s real).

Sidenote, the qualifier for his declaration of love – “as much as any straight man can love another man” – definitely doesn’t do much to dispel the very viral notion that all these rich powerful men are “such losers”.

Anyway, people were moved by Musk’s declaration of very heterosexual love.

