Elon Musk said he loves Donald Trump “as much as a straight man can love another man” – 17 very manly reactions, none of that funny business

News donald trump elon musk

Time to check in on the world’s strangest work relationship/bromance.

Elon Musk felt the need on Friday night to salute his new best pal, declaring just how he feels about President Donald Trump.

I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Of course, Elon’s effusive tweet will have had nothing to do with Time magazine earlier in the day releasing a new cover depicting Musk as the real president sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office – an image that everyone agrees is likely to make Trump very mad.

It was also the day Musk was pictured in the Oval Office wearing an oversized MAGA hat for…reasons.

President Elon Musk in the Oval Office today wearing an oversized MAGA hat honoring Vice President Trump. A very corrupt team! pic.twitter.com/9CkdKciK8P — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 7, 2025

(Seriously, that’s real).

Photograph of beaming Tesla billionaire gives glimpse inside Donald Trump’s White House makeoverhttps://t.co/QIsGtiQdWT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 7, 2025

Sidenote, the qualifier for his declaration of love – “as much as any straight man can love another man” – definitely doesn’t do much to dispel the very viral notion that all these rich powerful men are “such losers”.

Anyway, people were moved by Musk’s declaration of very heterosexual love.

1.

Men are so funny. We can’t even express our affection for another man without having to throw in a “no homo, ayo, pause” disclaimer. Then we wonder why our friendships don’t have the depth, connection and raw honesty that women have in theirs. Bro it’s fine to love your friend… https://t.co/MbebTGBg2h — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 7, 2025

2.

I agree, you purchased him fair and square. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 7, 2025

3.

You paid enough for him. https://t.co/juDbPXDblU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 7, 2025

4.

Interesting that Elon is professing his love for Donald Trump after Time Magazine revealed its cover showing President Musk sitting at assistant president Donald Trump’s resolute desk. — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) February 8, 2025

5.

He’s worried about that Time cover. For good reason I suspect… https://t.co/XRSeMC3oXM — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 7, 2025

6.

This is peak cringe and I ask people if they have a favourite cheese. — Joe Bangles CBE (@JoeBangles11) February 7, 2025

7.

I wonder what changed pic.twitter.com/uZSZJV0dE6 — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 7, 2025

8.

And when did this so cslled “love” started? Because at least until 2022 you didn’t. https://t.co/td3yOTtqCB pic.twitter.com/yeMpKTzmZq — Alfredo Rendón (@arendon1970) February 7, 2025

9.

The most “fellas is it gay to” tweet ever twot https://t.co/EL53JhHrUI — foster kamer. (@weareyourfek) February 7, 2025

10.

I used to say I love girls then add no homo at the end…..I now date a girl https://t.co/7GBBj223Ti — erin (@erinobriien) February 7, 2025

11.

thank god we got rid of all the humanities professors because they would have a field day with this https://t.co/1yIvMDYFmm — Jonathan Fine (@jonathanbfine) February 7, 2025

12.

13.

I physically can’t take this anymore. It might actually be undermining my health. https://t.co/YU8HSWKF6J — Pigeon Feathers (Alpha Male) (@PigeonFeatherz) February 7, 2025

14.

Sucking up this hard actually increases my suspicion that a betrayal is coming. https://t.co/Jv7HW4cFwM — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) February 8, 2025

15.

welll…this romance is going through all the stages rather quickly https://t.co/rTttnJAjTd — Samuel Kimbriel (@sckimbriel) February 7, 2025

16.

17.

Bookmark this tweet for when the inevitable falling out happens. https://t.co/I4lFsmXHAy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 7, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/elonmusk