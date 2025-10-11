Anti-vaccine Donald Trump just had his winter flu and Covid shots – 16 responses to boost your spirits

News donald trump RFK Jr.

Say what you like about Donald Trump – no, please do – but you can never say the man isn’t consistently inconsistent.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize watcher heads an administration that is virulently anti-science and anti-vaccine – to such an extent that RJF Jr, a man who thinks a baby gestates in the placenta, leads the country’s health department.

So, you can imagine some people’s surprise after it emerged President Trump has just received his flu and Covid injections. Presumably from the hospital, ‘Our Lady Of Perpetual Do As I Say, Not As I Do’.

The readout from President Trump’s visit to Walter Reed today says he got his flu shot and Covid booster. pic.twitter.com/jKim8bmZ3c — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 11, 2025

And this was on the same day the Trump Administration fired dozens of “disease detectives” from the Centre for Disease Control.

BREAKING: Friday night massacre underway at CDC. Dozens of “disease detectives,” high-level scientists, entire Washington staff and editors of the MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) have all been RIFed and received the following notice: pic.twitter.com/UXDRkFyGEz — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) October 11, 2025

Sure enough, social media users have been pointing out the ever so slight hypocrisy of all this, not to mention the other eye-brow raising details in the medical statement – led by Trump’s biggest troll, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

1.

Don’t forget to take your Tylenol, too. https://t.co/lgrBt48sHV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 11, 2025

2.

Trump got a Covid booster from his doctor and then fired a dozens of doctors and scientists who were working to keep the rest of us healthy and alive https://t.co/3h77UwccX9 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 11, 2025

3.

The Trump administration has been spreading anti-vaccine propaganda for months. Tonight, Trump’s physician announced he just received a flu shot and a COVID booster. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2025

4.

So is he following the science or nah? — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) October 11, 2025

5.

Anti-vax in the streets, pro-vax in the sheets https://t.co/GOTxRmlXfj — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 11, 2025

6.

Not sure who needs to hear this but your “physical” isn’t “annual” if you need it twice in six months. pic.twitter.com/lixrxo9wQ3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 10, 2025

7.

Excellent. Bill Gates is putting batteries in the remote control as we speak. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) October 11, 2025

8.

Multiple times a day I’m laughing at their hypocrisy & stupidity. pic.twitter.com/gS2HeEJm4t — Giselle’s Tyrant Daughter (@2catstacks) October 11, 2025

9.

oh no he’s gonna get the gay autism https://t.co/NdMQttUMGC — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 11, 2025

10.